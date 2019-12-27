STRONG — A local man was arrested on suspicion of arson early Friday after reporting a house fire on Lambert Hill Road.

At about 1:30 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Elmes went to the home after a resident reported a fire in his kitchen. The flames were extinguished by the fire department, and the caller, Nicholas Hinkley, 64, was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

Back at the home, fire officials determined that the fire was suspicious, according to a report from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols. The State Fire Marshals Office was called to investigate.

According to the sheriff’s report, Hinkley insisted on leaving the hospital and Elmes gave him a ride back to his home. There, Office of State Fire Marshal Investigator Jeremy Damren arrested Hinkley on a charge of arson.

Hinkley was taken to the Franklin County Jail in Farmington.

No further details were available.

