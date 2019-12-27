A Thank You to the Town of Rangeley, my Friends and my Family You have truly touched my heart with your love and support. The generous support shown at the benefit was truly amazing. I do not know how to thank you all. I deeply appreciate each and every one of your contributions. I would like to thank Sarge’s for holding the benefit along with the many men and women that helped put this event together. It was amazing.

With love and appreciation,

Marsha Morton