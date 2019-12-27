Rangeley Adult Education wants to help you fill your winter bucket list. There is still time to sign up for the following classes:

  • · LEARN TO COOK INTERNATIONAL CUISINE LIKE A PRO- TUESDAYS with Mike Flewelling starting January 7th .. (Cost is $100 for all 4 Tuesdays)

     

  • · TAI CHI THURSDAYS with Stephanie Chu starting January 9th. (Cost is $10 per class)

 

Call 207 670-5240 or email [email protected] for more information and check us out on Facebook – RANGELEY BUCKET LIST for regular updates.

