Midway (2019)

Friday & Saturday, December 27 & 28: SHOWTIMES – 5 & 8 PM

Sunday, December 29: SHOWTIMES – 2 & 5 PM

Monday, December 30: SHOWTIMES – 5 & 8 PM

The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson. Action/Drama/History – PG-13, Runtime: 2 hrs, 18 mins.

Frozen II (2019)

Friday & Saturday, January 10 & 11: SHOWTIMES – 5 & 8 PM

Sunday, January 12: SHOWTIMES – 2 & 5 PM

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad. Animation, Adventure, Comedy. PG, Runtime: 1 hr, 43 mins.

Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater

2493 Main Street

207-864-5000