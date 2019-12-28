100 Years Ago: 1919

The 8.30 am Grand Trunk passenger train was delayed over three hours at South Paris on account of a wreck near Bates, (West Paris,) a car on the Portland bound freight having left the iron on account of a split rail. The afternoon train from Montreal due in Lewiston at 7:05 pm did not arrive here until 8:10 pm.

50 Years Ago: 1969

In a surprise move this afternoon, Lewiston Mayor John B. Beliveau called still another special meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, to discuss once again the site of the promised new bridge This time, the city’s fathers will meet with downtown businessmen—subject the bridge site, which has become the most controversial issue in the Twin Cities. The meeting will start at about 8 o’clock on Monday evening after the stores downtown in Lewiston have closed, the mayor said. Beliveau told the Journal that he is calling the meeting of the request of “some” aldermen, who indicated to him they wanted to meet with the merchants to discuss the arterial route.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will recycle Christmas trees again this season. The Public Works Department will pick up trees at curbside, or residents may drop their trees off in a designated area at the Hasty Community Center, Pettengill Park, after the holidays. All plastic and tinsel should be removed.

