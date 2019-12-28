BOSTON – Danny William Sprague, 59, a resident of Leeds, passed away in the early morning of Dec. 24, 2019 as a result of cardiac issues at Brigham in Boston. He was born Sept. 25, 1960 in Island Falls to Benjamin and Virginia (Thayer) Sprague. He was educated in Sherman Elementary Schools as well as Katahdin and Southern Aroostook High Schools – graduating from there in 1979.

More importantly, he learned life lessons from adventures with his childhood buddies, Roger and Jack, as well as his two eldest sisters and their husbands. Danny married Judee Nile Dec. 10, 2011. Together, they made many happy memories.

Danny and Judee spent a lot of time together on adventures, sometimes with grandchildren and spreading happiness and making memories. In 1980, he began working in the Millinocket paper mill. When that mill closed in 1987, he gained employment with International Paper in Jay. He remained employed at that mill (now Verso) until his forced retirement in 2014. He moved to his neighborhood in Leeds in 2001 and formed bonds with his neighbors and many friends there.

He found pleasure in many outdoor activities, especially riding his motorcycle with his wife in the “Princess’ seat. In retirement, he also began making wind chimes, became an avid reader and cherished the time spent with family and friends.

Along with his devoted wife, he is survived by his children, Randon Sprague of Corinth, Texas, Rosemarie Thompson of Jacksonville, Ala., Roxanne Alexander and her husband Ryan of Farmington, and Aaron Nile and his wife Alysia of Fayette. They have blessed him with his grandchildren, Tanishia, Andre, Jeremy, Aiden, Scarlet, Blake, Aaric, and Emma. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Linda (and Ray) Albert of Benedicta, Elaine (and Bob) Neilander of Hampden, Phyllis (and Tom) Wolf of Glenburn, Cindy Sprague of Augusta, Chris Sprague of Milo and Tom Sprague of Holden.

He was predeceased by his siblings Dennis and Tim Lockwood, Jerry Kirkwood, Amber Young, Annie King and also Annie’s husband Bob.

His family would like to thank the devoted and caring cardiac staff of both Brigham and Women’s Shapiro Center and Maine Medical Center Portland – especially the “gals” of 9 West.

To remember Danny, we ask you to laugh every chance you get and to try each day to make someone’s life a little better in whatever way you choose.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At his request, there will be no services and a private burial. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

