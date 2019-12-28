AUBURN – Dorothy “Dot” Amanda Violette, 91, of Auburn, passed away, Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home, with her loving family at her side. She was born Sept. 14, 1928 in Lewiston, the daughter of Romeo Dionne and Rose (Ouellette) Dionne. Dot was a 1947 graduate of Lewiston High School.

On May 6, 1950, at Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, she married Henry Violette. They enjoyed 51 years together before his passing in 2002.

Dot started working at the Androscoggin Registry of Deeds shortly after high school in 1947 and worked there until her retirement, retiring as Deputy Register of Deeds in 1992.

She was a charter member and communicant of St. Philip Church in Auburn, she served on the parish council, the building committee and started the St. Philip’s Christmas Fair in 1975. She was a member of Tole ‘N Maine and Sea Strokes Painting Clubs, and also enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, sewing and knitting.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Violette and wife Deborah of Chester Spring, Pa., Kenneth Violette and wife Cynthia of Auburn, her daughter, Eileen Pelletier and husband Paul of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Adam, Evan and Jenna Violette, Zachary Steele, Emily Libby, Taylor Hart, and Lea Violette; and five great-grandchildren, Calee and Cash Libby, Henri and Quinlin Steele and Avery Violette; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Steele; her granddaughter, Amanda Rose Steele; and four sisters, Alice, Gabrielle, Muriel and Jeannette.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, at St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road, Auburn, Maine. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., on Monday, December 30, at St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road, Auburn, Maine. Interment St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made to:

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous