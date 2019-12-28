AUBURN – Millard M. Morris, 87, of Turner, passed away, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born Jan. 20, 1932 in Leeds, the son of Arthur E. Morris Sr. and Mary (McGrath) Morris. He attended school in Turner.

On May 31, 1952 in Minot, he married the love of his life, Ann Mason of North Turner. Millard worked as a scaler at Frank Veilleux Lumber in North Turner and also helped at his Kennard Mason’s his father-in-law’s sawmill.

He enjoyed bringing his daughter, Linda, fishing when she was little, going to the fairs and watching the horse pulling, family reunions, and loved going riding and looking for deer. He was a loving and devoted family man.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Morris of Turner; his daughter, Linda Richardson and her husband George of North Turner; granddaughter, Heather Leonardo and her husband Jeff also of North Turner, grandson, Anthony Richardson and fiancée Beth Theberge of Lewiston; great-grandchildren, Chase and Isabel Leonardo, Kinsley and Ryder Richardson; and many nieces and nephews; also his beloved granddog, Midge Mae and great-granddog, Yoda.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Henry, Arthur Jr., Freeland, Raymond, Oliver, and Roland, and infant twin sisters, Rita Mae and Etta Bell.

The family would like to thank his special C.N.A. Caroline, Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice House of Androscoggin for the kindness, care and support. Special thank you to Guy abd Jaylene Tracy and Roger Keene, for all their help, and Dennis Hutchinson, as well as family and friends that stopped by to visit.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At Millard’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

