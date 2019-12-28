LEWISTON – Paul J. Perron, 68, of Lewiston, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Lewiston on March 26, 1951, the son of the late Roland J. and Gracienne (Dallaire) Perron.

He was educated in Lewiston schools and was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1970.

Prior to his retirement he worked for many years for Superior Concrete as a foreman.

Paul enjoyed his family, Ford trucks, smoking his pipe, watching television and more recently walking. In his younger days he enjoyed working with wood. He enjoyed going to local restaurants and especially going to Campus Cuisine.

He was a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Church his entire life.

He is survived by his brother, Richard J. Perron of Lewiston; and several cousins.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

Funeral services honoring Paul’s life will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m., at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul (Lower Chapel). Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

