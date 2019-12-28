LEWISTON – Roland Belanger, 66, resident of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, following a short illness.

He was born in Lewiston, and served in the U.S. Army. His favorite hobby was golfing.

Roland is survived by two sisters, Diane and Donna.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Lorraine Belanger.

The family would like to thank the staff at CMMC and the Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center who provided his care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations to the American Heart Association can be made online at:

