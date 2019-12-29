Can you remember when you never dreamed our country could never lose? When you went to church and found spiritual consolation, when people knew what the Fourth of July stood for, and when you took it for granted that the elderly and the clergy were to be respected.

When you didn’t feel embarrassed to say that this is the best damned country in the world, when socialist was a dirty word, and when liberal was by all.

When taxes were only a nuisance, when the poor were too proud to take charity, when Protestants and Catholics thought enough of their own beliefs to argue without rancor about them, and when you knew the law meant justice.

When the songs you heard actually had a tune and lyrics, when you could get away from it for a time, and when you bragged about your home state and hometown.

When politicians proclaimed their patriotism, when you could always find someone willing and able whenever you wanted something done, when riots were unthinkable, when the clergy talked about religion, and when you took it for granted that the law would be enforced fairly.

When Christmas was merry, and Christ was kept in it, when the flag was a sacred symbol, when our government stood up for Americans anywhere in the world, and when a man went wrong, he was actually blamed.

Hopefully you are old enough to remember the real America, if you can remember when everyone knew the difference between right and wrong. When things weren’t perfect, but you never expected them to be, and when people still had the capacity for indignation instead of being offended.

When sick meant you were not feeling well, when a complaint could accomplish something, when people expected less and valued what they had more, when everyone was not entitled to a college education, and when college kids swallowed a wide variety of things (and not acid).

If you are old enough to remember the real America, then you can remember when America was the land of the free and home of the brave.

Does any of this have resonance with you? Does it illuminate any poignant thoughts for you? Actually, most all of the above came from an article written for a bulletin of a service club of which I was a member in the summer of 1968. Think about it, over 50 years ago.

However, when you pause and think for a moment it is realistic to accept the fact that there have always been many differences that have existed among our viewpoints on politics, religion and many areas of discussion in all parts of our society. The unfortunate situation is that currently it seems most differences are expressed in anger, hostility and hatred without reasonable discussion being utilized.

We have just celebrated Christmas Day and it is my sincere hope and prayer that in the coming year the word of God will be considered by all sides on issues that affect each and every one of our citizens as we move forward together in the New Year.

Another View is a weekly column written collaboratively by Dale Landrith of Camden, Ken Frederic of Bristol, Paul Ackerman of Martinsville, Jan Dolcater of Rockport and Ralph “Doc” Wallace of Rockport.

