Erin (Gallagher) Fasano graduated from Lewiston High School in 2005 hoping to be an actress or model someday.

Two years ago, while finishing up her human resources degree, she took a chance at an open casting call.

The rest is Robert Redford/Melissa McCarthy history.

Name: Erin Fasano

Age: 32

Lives: Columbus, Georgia (my husband is currently a drill sergeant at Fort Benning)

You knew really young that you wanted to act? I guess you can say I loved to entertain people at a young age. My modeling career took off pretty fast when I was 12. I signed with a modeling agency in Boston and attended many auditions! I did hair shows, runway, JCPenney fashion shows and even got to attend a very large modeling convention in Boston. I don’t remember ever feeling nervous, I’ve always just been myself. My parents have always supported my childhood dreams and drove me out of state at least once a month for auditions.

Were you in any school plays or local theater productions? While in elementary school, I participated in some school plays. I remember adding in my own lines a lot, which I thought were awesome and hilarious.

How’d you get your break into movies? Two years ago I was living in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The local newspaper mentioned there was going to be open auditions for a feature film called “Our Souls at Night,” featuring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. I stood in line for three hours just to audition for five minutes. During my audition, I had to say my monologue, which I only studied for three hours while waiting for my turn to be interviewed. I have to say I was a little nervous because I’ve never auditioned for a film before!

The night of my audition, I remember I was sitting on my couch folding clothes. My phone rang and it was a casting director asking me to be in Canyon City, Colorado, for 4 a.m. the next day. I couldn’t believe it! I really thought I bombed. Filming the next day was a new experience, but an amazing experience. I have to say I am not one to watch movies, I get bored pretty fast. I didn’t really know who Robert Redford was until I was asked if I knew who I was talking to? Of course I said, “No, I don’t.” The shock on everyone’s face really made me feel awkward. I called my father when we took a break for lunch and I mentioned I was working with Robert and he yelled, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME!”

A few months later, I got a call from a casting agent in New Mexico asking me to drive down to be cast in their feature film “Icebox.” I remember how hot it was that day and all I wanted to do was stay at the hotel and swim all day long. It was such an amazing experience. A few months go by and my family and I were put on orders to move to Georgia. I was kind of bummed because my acting career just started! I thought this would be the end of it.

After two weeks of living in Georgia, I got a call from a local casting director asking if I would be interested in being cast for “Superintelligence,” featuring Melissa McCarthy. Of course I said yes — she is hilarious! I was so excited that my acting career started back up! A few months later, I got another phone call to be a news reporter in the upcoming film “The Conjuring 3.” A dear friend of mine, Dave Vescio, has been a great mentor for me. He has guided me in the right path for auditions and who to talk to.

There have to be some “oof, this is tough!” days. On those days you go home and: I was for sure exhausted filming 13-hour days for each film. I would come home and start a hot bath to soak my sore feet! I never stopped looking for more auditions, though. The minute I would get home I would be reaching out to many casting agencies in Atlanta and setting up auditions.

Any advice for sticking to it and chasing your dream? You can do anything you put your mind to. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be where you want to be. There will be some up and downs, negatives and positives, but you should never give up until you’ve accomplished your dreams or goals! I am very excited for my future and so blessed my acting career is growing day by day.

What can you tell us about “Superintelligence”? The movie is about Carol (Melissa McCarthy), who was selected for observation by the world’s first super intelligence, also known as a form of artificial intelligence, that may take over the world! This film will be on HBO Max in 2020. I was the marine agent, which is a scene at the end of the film. This movie is going to be hilarious and I recommend watching it as soon as it comes out. I auditioned for this role a week before I landed it. I was very honored.

Be honest: Is Melissa McCarthy as amazing as I imagine she is? Melissa is a sweet, kind-hearted women. She is very down to earth and very easy to talk too. She loves what she does and I love that she is just a “normal” person outside of set.

Three things you’re looking forward to in 2020?

1. Finding the right agent to represent me.

2. Casting in more movies.

3. Get my name out more and help the youth follow their dreams!

