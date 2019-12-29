FARMINGTON — Dr. Emily Jacobs has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff, working at Franklin Health Pediatrics and at the hospital’s Maternal and Child Health Unit. She will provide inpatient care for newborns and children.

Jacobs received her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by an internship and pediatric residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

While in medical school, she was the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the Daniel J. Smith Memorial Scholarship, the Welch Scholars Grant and the Pediatrics Club Innovative Program Award and Community Service Award.

While doing her residency at Maine Medical Center, Jacobs also served as a clinical instructor at Tufts University.

Jacobs is originally from Greene. She and her husband live in Wilton.

