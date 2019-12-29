Mystery Photo for December 29, 2019. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal. If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/. Buy this Photo  

Last week’s mystery photo of the snowman made of tires is located in front of the Jay Town Office and Police Station on Main Street/Route 4 across from the Jay Plaza in Jay.  We had dozens of correct entries with Gary Desjardins, of Livermore, being chosen as this week’s winner in a random drawing. He will receive a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

