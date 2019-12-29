Androscoggin County

• Kelly Hatchcock, 33, of Leeds, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:46 p.m. Saturday on North Hatch Hill road in Greene.

• Aaron Merrill, 27, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:35 a.m. Saturday on Webster Corner Road in Sabattus.

• Penny Belleville, 51, of Oxford, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:16 a.m. Sunday on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Joey Masse, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, noon Sunday at 932 Empire Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Shain Johnson, 38, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary and theft, 7 a.m. Sunday at Bear’s Self Storage.

Lewiston

• Shawna Burch, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, 11:01 a.m. Sunday at 28 Pearl St.

• Kyle Edwards, 25, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant on charges of forgery, theft by receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release, 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street.

