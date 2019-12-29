AUBURN — Skelton Taintor & Abbott shareholder James Pross has been elected to the Androscoggin Land Trust’s board of directors, on which he previously served from 2009 to 2018, including two years as president.

The Androscoggin Land Trust is a private, nonprofit membership organization dedicated to protecting natural areas, landscapes and outdoor experiences in the Androscoggin River watershed through land conservation and stewardship.

Pross’ law practice includes real estate, landlord/tenant, municipal and government law, Social Security disability and employment law.

Pross has served as an Auburn city councilor and as a member of the Auburn School Committee. He was recently appointed by Mayor Jason J. Levesque to the city of Auburn’s Ethics Panel.

