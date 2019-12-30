The Financial Literacy Peer Education Program at the University of Maine at Farmington and its creator, Ron Milliken, were recently honored with the Education at Work for Maine Award by the Finance Authority of Maine. From left are Ron Milliken, UMF director of financial aid; Sarah Hingman, program coordinator of Peer to Peer Financial Literacy and Education; and Caleb Grover, UMF student and lead intern overseeing the UMF peer educator effort.

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s Financial Literacy Peer Education Program and its creator, Ron Milliken, were recently honored by the Finance Authority of Maine’s Education at Work for Maine Award.

The award recognized Milliken, UMF’s director of financial aid, and his program for providing students with the kind of personal financial education that would equip them to successfully navigate financial decisions.

There are financial literacy peer educators at the Farmington, Orono and Augusta campuses. Next year, the program will expand to include campuses at Presque Isle, Machias, Fort Kent and Southern Maine.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles