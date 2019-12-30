FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s Financial Literacy Peer Education Program and its creator, Ron Milliken, were recently honored by the Finance Authority of Maine’s Education at Work for Maine Award.

The award recognized Milliken, UMF’s director of financial aid, and his program for providing students with the kind of personal financial education that would equip them to successfully navigate financial decisions.

There are financial literacy peer educators at the Farmington, Orono and Augusta campuses. Next year, the program will expand to include campuses at Presque Isle, Machias, Fort Kent and Southern Maine.

