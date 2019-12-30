HARRISON — For goats, Christmas comes late.

The tradition of tossing used Christmas trees over the fence for consumption by hungry goats and sheep is popular among some farmers and recycling enthusiasts.

But Julie Mannix, who owns Old School Creamery in Harrison, said farmers should put a little thought into the trees they toss over the fence.

Mannix said many Christmas trees are fertilized with synthetic chemicals, herbicides and fire-retardant chemicals. Though trees that are hand cut or grown without chemicals are good goat grub, Mannix said it is hard to know if a tree grower uses additives.

“I’ve tried to do this in the past, where I try to take trees from people and I ask them where they got them,” mannix said. “I try to go back to the source where they got it, and it’s really tough after Christmas to call up Home Depot and ask where they got the trees.”

Oftentimes, tree growers or sellers close after Christmas or lack an employee qualified enough to say whether they use chemicals when growing trees.

When Mannix finally found an organic grower, she handed it a stack of business cards to distribute to customers.

She will not accept unsolicited tree donations.

Part of Mannix’s caution comes from the nature of her farm, where she raises dairy goats. What goes into her goats eventually goes into people.

“My animals are worth quite a bit of money, as well as they’re of great value to me,” she said. “What goes into my animals goes into my product, and what goes into my product goes into people. Every little small step I can make, I will.”

Despite the popular image of goats as voracious eaters that can stomach eating tin can, Mannix said the animals are sensitive to toxins and should have their diets carefully monitored.

“You can take a cow, throw it out there in a field and it’s incredibly hardy. It will do fine,:” Mannix said. “You give the same treatment to a goat and you’re going to have problems.”

Local veterinarians who treat goats agree.

Dr. Kathryn Williams, who treats goats at her Hill & Harbour Veterinary Services in Gardiner, said she cautions goat owners about feeding the animals risky trees.

“I can say that in general, we don’t like to feed any trees that have preservatives or fire-retardant chemicals,” she said. “And typically, that (information) should be available on the tag.”

Mannix said she is a goat detective in the business of avoiding issues before they arise.

“Preventing problems is what I want to do,” she said. “I want everyone to have a good relationship with their animal and prepare them for the worst-case scenario. I scare people away. That’s fine. That’s part of finding the right match.”

