MONMOUTH — Brock Bates and Gabe Martin both notched double-doubles and Monmouth doubled down after the first quarter to rally and run away from Oak Hill for a 62-35 MVC boys basketball victory on Monday.

Bates finished with a game-high 27 points (including four 3-pointers), to go along with 14 rebounds, while Martin added 19 (three 3s) and 11 for the Mustangs (5-1). Hayden Fletcher dished out seven assists to go along with his three points.

Monmouth coach Wade Morrill also pointed out the “excellent defense” that Thomas Neal played on Oak Hill’s Caden Thompson, who scored two points in the first quarter and none the rest of the way.

Gavin Rawstron paced the Raiders (2-5) with 13 points, all coming after a first quarter that saw Oak Hill take a 10-9 lead. Alex Fournier scored half of his eight points in the opening quarter.

Mt. Blue 64, Nokomis 45

FARMINGTON — Hunter Meeks paced Mt. Blue with 18 points as the Cougars defeated Nokomis 64-45 in a KVAC boys basketball game.

Jacob Farmham chipped in with 17 points, five steals and five assists for the Cougars (3-4). Dawson Black hadd 11 points.

Mt. Blue as a team had 26 steals in the game.

Connor Marquis and Hunter Flagg each had eight points to pace Nokomis (1-6).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madison 56, Mt. Abram 32

MADISON — Emily Edgerly’s 20 points guided the Bulldogs to an MVC victory..

Katie Worthen had 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), while Brooke McKenney (12 rebounds) and Abi Spaulding (10) reached double figures on the glass.

Maddie Phelps’ eight points led the Roadrunners (2-4).

