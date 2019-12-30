AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents the neurotic hilarity of Paul Landwehr at 8 p.m, Friday, Jan. 3, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature Sean Duffy and Chris Gagne.

It didn’t take Landwehr long to figure out comedy is cheaper than therapy. He’s learned to harness his OCD, ADHD, and anxiety while sharing hilarious stories about his personal and professional life. He’s performed at Caroline’s on Broadway, Dangerfield’s, and the CBS Comedy Scene. The New Hampshire native was also a finalist in the New York City Comedy Contest and was featured on NPR.

Duffy is one of the fastest rising comics in the Boston scene. He won the 2019 March Comedy Madness contest at Laugh Boston and sharpens his skills at the world-famous Comedy Studio.

Gagne hails from Methuen, Mass and is a regular at Curlies Comedy Club. He recently showcased his acting skills in the short film ‘Last Caress’ and commercials for WordStream Online Advertising.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email [email protected]

