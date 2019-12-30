PHILADELPHIA —Bailey Greenberg scored 32 points and grabbed five rebounds as Drexel beat the University of Maine 70-57 in a women’s basketball game Monday.

Hannah Nihill scored eight points and blocked two shots for the Dragons (7-5).

Anne Simon had 23 points and eight rebounds for Maine (4-10). Dor Saar added 12 points and four rebounds.

COLBY 72, ANNA MARIA 52: Alisha Aube had 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists to lead the Mules (4-6) past the Amcats (3-9) in a Smith Holiday Tournament game in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Ainsley Burns added 12 points for Colby, while Jane MacKerron and Brooke Guiffre scored 10 points apiece.

Amber Wilson led the Amcats with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

TOP 25: UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began – No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Huskies received 19 first-place votes on Monday, beating No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, which both got five first-place votes. South Carolina and Stanford round out the top five. With few games this week because of the holidays, the first 22 teams in the poll stayed the same as the previous week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) BAYLOR 83, JACKSON STATE 57: Jared Butler scored 18 points, Freddie Gillespie had another double-double and the Bears (10-1) won their ninth game in a row, beating the Tigers (3-10) in Waco, Texas.

The Bears, playing for the first time in 12 days, missed their first six shots. They didn’t score until MaCio Teague had a three-point play after both teams went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the game.

(10) VILLANOVA 68, XAVIER 62: Collin Gillespie scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats (10-2) to a victory over the Mustekeers (9-3) in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Jermaine Samuels added 14 points for Villanova (10-2), which has won six in a row.

Naji Marshall had 19 points to pace Xavier (9-3).

Villanova has dominated the Big East since the conference realignment in 2013. The Wildcats have won five of the six regular-season conference titles and four of six tournament titles, including the last three. Villanova won a pair of national titles, in 2016 and 2018, during that stretch.

Xavier was just outside of the Top 25 this week, receiving 58 votes.

TOP 25: Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

UTAH STATE: Former Utah State basketball coach and athletic director LaDell Andersen has died at 90, the school said. He had also coached at BYU.