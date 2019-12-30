Dirty McCurdy will perform on New Year’s Eve to welcome in 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at American Legion Post #31 in Auburn. There will be a dinner at 7 p.m. and the music kicks off at 8:30 p.m. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets are $20/person and includes dinner, music, mayhem and a midnight toast. For tickets, call 1-800-427-3483. For more information about the band, visit www.dirtymccurdy.com. American Legion Post #31 is located at 426 N. Washington St., Auburn.

