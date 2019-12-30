AUBURN – Sue Godin, 72, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn with family by her side.

She was born in Norway on June 21, 1947 to parents John H. and Beatrice A. (Damon) Cash, and attended Sanford schools.

On Jan. 11, 1987 she married Dale Godin, and later partnered with him in their business, Godin’s Auto Sales in Auburn.

Sue was a football fanatic, and enjoyed going to Gipper’s regularly for trivia nights, and the Superbowl. She loved the whole crew there. She also enjoyed going to the casino and drag-racing with her family and even bought a race car they named “Let It Ride” with her winnings.

Sue cherished time spent with family, and her beloved furbabies; two dogs, Chelsea and Scotty and two cats, Big Max and Sammy.

She will be missed by her husband of 34 years, Dale Godin; a son, Rick Cash, three daughters, Brenda Driscoll, Lisa Driscoll, and Lisa Godin; her granddaughter, Jami Driscoll; two great grandchildren, Koby and Jaxyn; and many beloved brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 18, 2020 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1327 Sabattus St. in Lewiston.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

« Previous