Daniel Grover, 34, Paris, operating a vehicle without license, operating after habitual offender, 9:28 p.m. Dec. 23 by the Maine State Police.

Mitchel Brown, 32, of Fryeburg, violating protection from abuse order, 10:57 p.m. Dec. 24 by the Fryeburg Police Department.

Mark McClellan, 58, of Oxford, domestic violence assault, 1:35 p.m. Dec. 24 by the Oxford Police Department.

Joel Brackett, 29, of Oxford, operating under the influence, 1:12 a.m. Dec. 25 by the Oxford Police Department.

Lacey Drew, 32, of Bridgton, criminal trespass, 3:26 a.m. Dec. 25 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Kimball, 35, of Norway, operating after suspension, operating after registration suspended, 2:54 p.m. Dec. 26 by the Oxford Police Department.

Nicholas Plummer, 25 of West Paris, operating while suspended, 10:39 p.m. Dec. 27 by the Norway Police Department.

William Andrews, 64, of New Gloucester, operating under the influence, 9:37 p.m. Dec. 28 by the Oxford Police Department.

Alexandria Bingham, 21, of Gilead, domestic violence assault, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 28 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Harvey, 48, of Peabody, Mass., operating under the influence, 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 by the Maine State Police.

Hailey Hockman, 22, of Norway, domestic violence assault, 6:09 p.m. Dec. 29 by the Norway Police Department.

Kristen Jackson, 22, of Rumford, failure to appear, 11:01 p.m. Dec. 29 by the Rumford Police Department.

Jacob Knight, 20, of Canton, illegal attachment of plates, operating defective vehicle, operating without license, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 29 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynze Cooper, 30, of Bethel, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with revoked license, 1:19 a.m. Dec. 30 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

