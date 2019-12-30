Jim McAvoy of Kingfield and his pup, Marley, play fetch Monday in the fields along the Carrabassett River in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Marley waits in anticipation for Jim McAvoy of Kingfield to toss the ball during a game of fetch Monday morning. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Marley chases down a ball Monday morning in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Marley brings a tennis ball back to his owner, Jim McAvoy of Kingfield, during a game of fetch Monday in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

