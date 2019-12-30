Androscoggin County

• Joseph Fusaro, 19, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating beyond license conditions, 9:10 p.m. Friday on Royalsborough Road in Durham.

• Jonathan Myles, 30, of Turner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:46 a.m. Saturday on Center Bridge Road in Turner.

• Nicholas Trenholm, 25, of Monmouth, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:07 a.m. Saturday on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Geary Bissonette, 42, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:36 p.m. Friday at 200 Third St.

• Amanda Engelbert, 29, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:12 p.m. Friday on Main Street.

• Derek Fuller, 30, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 11:55 p.m. Friday on Allen Street.

• Shawn Savage, 40, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 12:15 a.m. Saturday at 243 Main St.

• Blaine Ray, 55, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 2:08 a.m. Saturday at the Fireside Inn.

• Shelby Foss, 26, of Auburn, on charges of operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and operating with a suspended registration, 2:37 p.m. Saturday on Longley Bridge.

Lewiston

• Anthony Christopher, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 11:55 p.m. Friday at 490 Pleasant St.

• Benita Preo-Eirby, 47, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault and a probation hold, 10 a.m. Saturday at 230 Bartlett St.

