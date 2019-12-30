Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Timothy Anderson, 39, of Poland, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 11:57 p.m. Sunday on Plains Road in Poland.

• Dennis Russell, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of probation violation, 10 a.m. Monday at 140 Canal St. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Matthew Kenney, 34, of Leeds, on a charge of violation of protection from abuse, 8:02 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.

• Kasie Poulin, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 12:02 a.m. Monday at Walmart.

• Jacob Labbe, 33, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence stalking, 12:50 a.m. Monday at 7 Russell St.

• Trevor Brown, 21, of New Gloucester, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:23 p.m. Monday on East Hardscrabble Road.

Lewiston

• Leshia Glover, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:17 a.m. Monday at 368 College St.

• Jeremy Hilts, 36, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:12 a.m. Monday at the Super 8 Motel on Lisbon Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Raymond W. Bickford, 59, of New Gloucester struck a vehicle driven by Cynthia M. Williamson, 59, of Poland at 8:09 a.m. Thursday at Washington Street and Kittyhawk Avenue. Williamson’s vehicle then hit one driven by Kimberly A. Craig, 45, of Auburn. Bickford’s 2009 Toyota, the 2011 Toyota owned by Gary E. Williamson of Poland, and Craig’s 2018 Ford were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Austin C. Griffey, 16, of Poland struck a vehicle driven by Lea J. Poland, 59, of Poland at 10:22 a.m. Thursday at Garfield and Hatch roads. Griffey’s 2004 Jeep and the 2003 Toyota driven by Poland and owned by Dale A. Poland of Minot were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Mohamed K. Barreh, 38, of Lewiston hit black ice, went off Riverside Drive and struck a tree at 5:52 a.m. Friday. The 2008 Hyundai owned by Fardoussa A. Mohamed of Lewiston was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Owen R. Murray, 20, of Auburn hit black ice, crossed Riverside Drive and struck a post in front of Penley Corner Church at 5:58 a.m. Friday. Murray’s 2004 Chevrolet was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Christopher A. Vann, 41, of Harpswell hit black ice on Riverside Drive and struck a vehicle driven by Ryan D. Williams, 22, of Auburn, who had pulled to the side of the road, at 6:58 a.m. Friday. The 2002 Toyota driven by Vann and owned by William O. Vann of Harpswell and Williams’ 2009 Toyota were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Aaron F. Davis, 32, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle while backing out of a parking space at Roopers Beverage and Redemption at 4:56 p.m. Friday. Davis left the scene but later admitted to striking the 2011 Nissan owned by Holly D. Fecteau, 36, of Auburn. Fecteau’s vehicle received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Katrina A. Stover, 31, of Lewiston and Nathan S. Love, 26, of Turner collided at 5:33 a.m. Saturday on Center Street. Stover’s 2014 Nissan and the 2005 Chevrolet owned by Melissa E. Bellaire of Minot were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Lori A. Trufant, 60, of Bowdoinham struck a parked vehicle owned by Douglas E. Curtis, 70, of Auburn while pulling out of a parking space at Big Lots! on Center Street at 1:34 p.m. Sunday. Trufant’s 2019 Chevrolet received minor damage. Curtis’ 2015 Volkswagen received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Aisha M. Hiltz, 18, of Turner struck a parked vehicle owned by Casey M. McBrine, 23, of Lewiston at 6:55 a.m. Friday on College Street. Hiltz’s 2007 Hyundai received minor damage and McBrine’s 2012 Ford received functional damage.

