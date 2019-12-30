LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising recently won three awards, including Best in Show, at the Maine Public Relations Council 2019 Golden Arrow Awards ceremony.

Rinck earned the Best in Show award for its “VetriScience Helps a Veteran Pay it Forward” campaign, which received a perfect score of 100 from judges. The campaign also received a Gold Award in the Integrated Communications Campaign category.

Rinck and its client VetriScience told the story of Army veteran Christy Gardner who, after years of being taken care of by her golden retriever service dog Moxie, paid it forward by stepping in to raise a yellow Lab puppy born with a deformed leg.

VetriScience surprised Gardner with $10,000 to cover surgery costs for the puppy, Lucky Tim, and Rinck generated coverage of the story by the CBS Evening News, People.com, and several other broadcast, print, and online media around the country.

Rinck also won a Silver Golden Arrow Award in the Feature/Commentary Placement: Local Mainstream category for a Portland Press Herald cover story about Bangor Savings Bank’s Green Dot bystander intervention training program.

