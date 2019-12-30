Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sigrid Sibley will perform at the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Local singer-songwriter Sigrid Sibley will welcome in the new year with an acoustic set of newly-crafted original music. Sibley is from rural Maine. In addition to performing original music, she also enjoys playing folk, bluegrass, Americana, and traditional fiddle music. Her influences include artists such as Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, The Band, Ray LaMontagne and Gram Parsons. She performs both as a solo musician and with several local bands in southern Maine. Sibley will kick off the 2020 Oasis of Music Series with original music entirely composed in 2019.

The Oasis of Music takes place at Trinity Church located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.

