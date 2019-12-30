WATERFORD — According to James Urquhart, Chief Deputy of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ben Hale and Staples roads.
The call came in around 11 a.m. Urquhart said a single occupant with head injuries was trapped in the vehicle. Two units from the Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
This story will be updated.
