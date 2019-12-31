AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced the January program of activities for teenagers. The library will be closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, and Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20. Events are as follows:

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults ages 16 to 24 who are interested in the Job Corps may contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a convenient time to meet at the library.

Homework Help for Teens: Homework help is available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Safe Voices Drop-In Visit: The monthly drop-in is postponed while Safe Voices hires a new community educator and youth advocate. In the meantime, Safe Voices can be contacted at 1-800-559-2927 (Helpline) or at www.safevoices.org.

Teen Life Skills 2020: Making Healthy Choices through Yoga: From 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Androscoggin Community Room. Join Rachel Larrivee from Inner Light Yoga for the four-week series. Each class is an hour-long exploration of movement and breath-work in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Participants should wear comfortable clothing. All levels, including beginners, are welcome. Sign-ups are requested by visiting the website or at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. The program is part of the Teen Life Skills series and is for teens ages 12 to 18.

Teen Anime Club: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens, ages 12 to 18, who are interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing Anime are invited. The program will take place once a month, usually on the first Wednesday of each month, and will include a small snack.

Teen Library Advisory Board: From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, ELHS Library, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, APL Teen Space. The board is a joint venture between the Auburn Public Library and the Edward Little High School library. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between both libraries, promoting everything the libraries offer to the teens in the community. Teens interested in joining should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and a lover of the library. Contact either Ms. McCurdy at EL or Donna at APL.

Gaming Hour: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, Androscoggin Community Room, video games and snacks. Xbox 360 and Wii and a small collection of board games. Teens may bring their favorites, but only those rated T and E. For teens, ages 12 to 18.

Teen Life Skills 2020: PAWS Your Stress: From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Teen Space. Teens are invited to take a break from mid-term exams and visit with some animals from the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Although a teen program, all animal lovers are invited. Bring a donation of cat or dog food if possible. The program is part of the Teen Life Skills Series.

SAPARS Drop-In Visit: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Teen Space. Visit with an advocate from Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Service to discuss the issues important to them, including consent, bullying, sexual assault and harassment, bystander intervention and internet safety. Visits may include question and answer, educational videos or activities. All teens (ages 12 to 18) are welcome.

Teen Space Takeover DIY: Zentangle: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Teen Space. Create Zentangles, a form of meditative doodling that has patterns, or tangles, put together to create a “zen”-tangle! (from www.definitions.net) The program is for teens ages 12 to 18, and will include a snack.

Teen Life Skills 2020: Fueling Up for Fitness: From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Teen Space. As part of the continuing Teen Life Skills Series, with January’s focus on Health & Fitness, Hannaford Nutritionist Zakkary Castonguay will provide information that focuses on proper nutrition and hydration. The presentation will include smoothies and a DIY trail mix, which will feature various macronutrients. The program is for teens ages 12 to 18. Registration is required.

For program information or to register for a program, call 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org. Follow Teen Space on Facebook at www.facebook.com/APLTeenSpace.

