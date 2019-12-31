Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine lists January events

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St., announces the January calendar of events. Events are held at the center unless otherwise noted.

New this month is “Awaken Your Heart” on Friday, Jan. 24, with Kathryn Gardner at the Caswell Conservancy Center in Harrison. For more information, call her at 207-890-7832. The monthly exercise class will return on Thursday, Jan. 9. The new name is “Keep Moving” and it will be at Saco Bay Physical Therapy, 176 Main St.

Drum Circle: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, for beginners; from 1 to 3 p.m. for advanced at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris All drums are welcome. Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. Free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Chair Yoga: From 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

“The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir”: From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. The workshop is designed for those who would like to write their memoir. Writing continues for those who attended the December workshop or if interested in beginning a memoir plan to attend this session.

Yoga Warriors: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Keep Moving: At 10 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Saco Bay Physical Therapy (formerly Bader Physical Therapy), 176 Main St. The weekly exercise class returns this month. Instructor Katie Hetterscheidt, ATC, leads the class.

Self-Reflexology: From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Wellness Share: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Deering Memorial Community Center. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and self-care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. Free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

“Awaken the Heart Friday”: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Led by Kathryn Gardner, RSMT, RYT, through guided meditation, mindful drawing, journaling, sharing in pairs and gentle somatic yoga and dance, participant will experience increased relaxation, reduce stress and clear obstruction to their heart’s wisdom and power. For more information, call 207-890-7832.

Reiki & Self-Reiki: From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Crafting at Bridgton Hospital: From 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the board room, activity of the month. For more information, call 207-647-6120 and to register as space is limited. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided.

Winter Wellness, Naturally: From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, date to be announced. Trisha Grinnell, wellness advocate, returns to the center for a session on skin creams and lotions.

Drop-in hours are from 3 to 6 p.m.Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participate in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship programs for swimming and caring coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. Caring coupons to be used for a session of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive four coupons, caregivers receive two coupons. For more information, visit the center or call 207-890-0329.

In case of inclement weather, when SAD 17 cancels school, the center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day.

For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

