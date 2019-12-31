LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union hosted its 17th annual Books for Kids, inviting school librarians from Androscoggin County public elementary schools for a social.
A total of $3,450 was donated. The credit union encouraged librarians to use the money in ways they think would best help students.
