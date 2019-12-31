School librarians in Androscoggin County are presented with $3,450 from Central Maine Credit Union. From left are: Kim Beecy of East Auburn Community, Kathy Martin of Farwell Elementary in Lewiston, Nancy Morrow of Fairview Elementary in Auburn, Tara Bryant of Geiger Elementary in Lewiston, Terri Castonguay of Turner Primary, Leeds and Greene Central, and Turner Elementary, Cheryl Mills of Spruce Mountain Primary in Jay, Peggy Hannigan  of Montello Elementary in Lewiston, President and CEO Vicki Stuart of Central Maine Credit Union, MaryAnn Lopes of Lewiston Public Schools, Sharon Wood of Montello Elementary, Aimee Maheux of Carrie Ricker in Litchfield, Gina Moulton of Minot Consolidated and Amber Henderson of Elm Street Elementary in Mechanic Falls.

LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union hosted its 17th annual Books for Kids, inviting school librarians from Androscoggin County public elementary schools for a social.

A total of $3,450 was donated. The credit union encouraged librarians to use the money in ways they think would best help students.

