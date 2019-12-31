LEWISTON — Central Maine Credit Union held its fourth Christmas Cookie Challenge on Dec. 6. For a $2 donation to Maine Credit Unions’ Ending Hunger Campaign, voters received a ticket to vote on their favorite cookie baked by 10 of the credit union employees.
The winner was Kayla Hurley, for her Italian Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies. Hurley chose Safe Voice as the charity of her choice to receive a $500 donation.
