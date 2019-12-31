LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham Lewiston.

The evening honors members of the region who have significantly contributed to the success of the area. It includes a cocktail hour, live music, live auction and three-course dinner.

Tickets are $50 per person or $800 to sponsor a table of 10. For more information, contact the chamber at 207-783-2249.

