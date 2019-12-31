LEWISTON — Mayor-elect Mark Cayer is seeking interested citizen volunteers to serve as members of the city’s various boards and committees.

Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the city’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov. Committee descriptions, meeting times and other information about committee service are also available on the city’s website. Applications are requested to be submitted no later than 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27.

The following city boards and committees have current openings: Board of Appeals, Cable TV Committee, Complete Streets Committee, Finance Committee, Historical Preservation Review Board, L/A Community Forestry Board, Lewiston Area Public Health Committee, Library Board of Trustees and Planning Board.

Due to residency requirements in the City Charter, neither the Board of Appeals nor the Planning Board may have more than two members serving simultaneously from the same ward. This provision is to ensure adequate and balanced representation from all sections of the city.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 207-513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

