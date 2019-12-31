Working Group meeting to identify natural resource concerns

LEWISTON — Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will host the annual USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Local Working Group meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the USDA office conference room, 254 Goddard Road.

The meeting is open to the public. Members are looking for input on identifying natural resource concerns in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties, prioritizing which resource concerns to address, discuss 2021 USDA NRCS programs and where to prioritize funding for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties.

There will be free coffee, refreshments and snacks. Registration is required by Friday, Jan. 3, and can be done by calling the Conservation District at 207-241-5374.

Grant applications available to communities supporting elderly

ELLSWORTH — Grants of up to $2,500 are available through the Maine Community Foundation to help communities be more supportive of older people’s health, well-being, and ability to age in the community. The grants will support community planning and development and implementation of programs that increase opportunities for people over 60 to stay in their communities as they age.

“Any community that considers itself focused on helping older Mainers age in their communities may apply,” said Laura Lee, MaineCF director of grant-making.

Deadline for applications is Jan. 15, 2020. Grant awards will be announced in mid-March; grant-funded activities must begin after April 1.

For complete guidelines and priorities and to apply online, visit www.mainecf.org. For questions about eligibility and/or fit of a project, contact Laura Lee at [email protected] or 207-412-0838.

