Sabattus Seniors to have spaghetti meal
SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, for lunch at the Maxwell-Gill Hall. The meal will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and dessert. The cost will be $7.
Reservations or cancellations must be in by Friday, Dec. 27, to Pauline at 207-375-4037. Events for the Sabattus Seniors will not be held if schools are cancelled in Sabattus.
