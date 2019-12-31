FAYETTE — A former Fayette resident made a $1,500 donation to the Fayette Fire Department, enabling the department to purchase a new gas detection system.

“It was a significant donation in memory of my dad,” said Fayette Fire Chief Marty Maxwell. His father, Robert Maxwell, Hartford, died in March.

The donation was made by Maxwell’s mother, Doreen Maxwell of Hartford, during an annual dinner held by the department’s auxiliary Dec. 16.

The meter is portable and will allow the department to detect the presence of gases, including propane and carbon monoxide. Maxwell said it has a wand, which can give firefighters the ability to take a sample of the air before entering. It also vacuums in the sample in order to get a specific air sample.

