FARMINGTON — Members of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 and Auxiliary in Farmington have been collecting toys for children being treated at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at the Maine Medical Center. Arriving just in time for Christmas was a pickup truck full of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

The toys, accepted all year long, help to provide therapeutic play activities, entertainment, distraction, prizes, birthdays and holidays. Post Commander Matt Smith and First Vice Commander Steve Bunker traveled to Portland to make the delivery.

The post is already looking forward to another special winter event — the Special Olympics 2020 Winter games at Sugarloaf. For years the post has hosted a free lunch for the olympians.

Honorably discharged veterans are invited to contact the post at 207-778-9371 to join.

