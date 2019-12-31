The storm that has dumped about 9 inches of snow on the Lewiston-Auburn area is expected to end Tuesday afternoon — making the evening commute a bit less slick than in the morning.

Law enforcement officials were reporting sliding vehicles and crashes across the state.

Officials from the Maine Emergency Management Agency are keeping a close eye on the the storm and are in contact with electric companies and the National Weather Service, according to acting director Peter Rogers.

“We are particularly concerned about the changeover to sleet and freezing rain as the storm progresses,” Rogers said in a statement. “We handle winter storms pretty well in Maine. But we are also aware that many people will be traveling due to New Year’s Eve plans, so extra caution and preparation is encouraged.”

Central Maine Power was reporting 2,600 outages in Brunswick and Harpswell at 9:30 a.m.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced to 45 mph, but no significant crashes were reported Tuesday morning.

Gov. Janet Mills closed all state offices Tuesday and urged people to stay home if possible.

“I urge Maine people to avoid driving if possible and, if they must be on the roads, to exercise caution and to give road crews and first responders ample room as they work to keep us safe,” Mills said in a statement.

The National Weather Service had called for a mix of snow and rain is expected in southern and coastal Maine. Inland and mountain areas were expecting snow. As much as a foot of snow is expected.

Most snowfall Tuesday will be inland and mountains.

New Year’s Eve looks fairly quiet with clearing skies, and Maine will kick off the new year with bright skies and seasonably mild temperatures, according to WGME forecasts.

Portland Press Herald staff writer Gillian Graham contributed to this report.

The map below illustrates reported snowfall accumulations from National Weather Service observers as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

