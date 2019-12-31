HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School has announced the fall trimester honor roll. Students earned a place on the honor roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3 to 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0 to 3.29.

Highest honors

Quin Doyle, Bethel; Anna Frumiento, Auburn; Oscar Gronros, Hebron; Mason Hatfield, Minot; Tucker Kenney, Lewiston; Ronan Newell, Minot; Sophie Simard, Auburn; Jacob Small, West Paris; Louisa Strong, Lewiston; Hannah Sullivan, Minot; Caden Violette, Windham.

High honors

Sophia Brown, Auburn; Avery Cologna, Auburn; Lucy Diffin, Minot; Caden Dufour, Turner; Jenni Flynn, Hebron; Justin Gibbons, Bridgton; Elizabeth Madden, Lewiston; Ryan Mileikis, Auburn; Maja Mulley, Albany Township; Liam Newell, Minot; Gavin Steidel, Lewiston; Evie Willer, Poland.

Honors

Kate Dilworth, Norway.

« Previous

Next »