BRIDGTON — Howell Laboratories has appointed Joseph McDonnell as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

McDonnell is senior vice president of HLI and has directed its Howell Division since joining the company in 2001. He replaces David Allen, who has headed the company since 2011 and is retiring. Allen will remain on the board of directors.

Howell Laboratories is an employee-owned company that manufactures a broad range of air and water products designed for shipboard applications. Its equipment can be found on every major class of Navy ship since its founding in 1964.

filed under: