BRIDGTON — Howell Laboratories has appointed Joseph McDonnell as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.
McDonnell is senior vice president of HLI and has directed its Howell Division since joining the company in 2001. He replaces David Allen, who has headed the company since 2011 and is retiring. Allen will remain on the board of directors.
Howell Laboratories is an employee-owned company that manufactures a broad range of air and water products designed for shipboard applications. Its equipment can be found on every major class of Navy ship since its founding in 1964.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 1
-
Horoscope
Capricorn: Think outside of the box and prepare for a new year
-
Dear Abby
New decade brings positive resolutions for happy future
-
Dr. Roach
This murder mystery is not likely lurking in your refrigerator
-
River Valley
Exercisers say long-term plan, not New Year’s resolution, leads to success