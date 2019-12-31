RUMFORD — The Rumford American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 announces the availability of scholarship applications for high school seniors who are children and grandchildren of current members.

The applications are in the guidance offices at Mountain Valley High School, Dirigo High School and at the Rumford American Legion Post on the Auxiliary bulletin board.

Scholarship applications can be mailed to any senior. To have one mailed, contact Barbara Arsenault at [email protected]

Scholarship money will be distributed once college freshmen first semester grades are submitted. Auxiliary membership must continue to be in good standing at the time of the scholarship distribution.

The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2020

