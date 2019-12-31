NORWAY — Employees from Norway Savings Bank branches in Norway and South Paris donated $3,000 to Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens this year through the bank’s Hometown Friends Committee.

For 29 years, Norway Savings Bank employees have helped hundreds of children and families in need on Christmas morning. In 1990, branch employees from Norway and South Paris formed the committee as a way to give back to the community.

The Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens programs, run by Rightstart, have been providing holiday gifts to children and teens in the Oxford Hills area since 1979. Over the years, Rightstart has seen a dramatic increase in need for holiday assistance, from 260 children in the early years of the program to more than 600 children and teens today.

In 2018, Rightstart provided new toys, hats and mittens to 450 children ranging from birth to sixth grade as well as clothing and personal care items to 190 teens.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: