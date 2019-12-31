MEXICO – Stanwood “Bub” Virgin went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Stanwood was born on March 27, 1934 to Stanwood Wheeler Virgin and Evangeline Cinderella Fuller Virgin. He was born the fifth child of 10, including eight sisters and one brother. Stanwood was educated in Mexico schools, however he always said “my education came in life.” Stanwood is remembered as a renowned woodsman and lumberjack, harvesting timber for many landowners, both private and company owned. Stanwood could be found working in the woods well past 75 years of age. If one wanted a troublesome tree removed he was the one to get it done. Stanwood was also a member of the Draft Horse and Ox Cattleman’s Association. He was skilled in both early and modern timber harvesting techniques as well as being a skilled tradesman in carpentry, masonry, and welding; although never admitting to his various talents. Stanwood and his wife, Geraldine, are members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He wed his wife, Geraldine Augusta Knox Virgin on April 11, 1959, by whom he is survived. He had six children; Keith Virgin and wife, Denise, Karen Virgin Ruprecht and husband, Albert, Kaye Virgin Abbott and husband, Donald, Stanwood Virgin Jr. and wife, Leanne, Glendon Virgin and wife, Pamela, and Garald Virgin. He is survived by sisters, Florence Noyes, Ruth Snell, Cora Doucette, Faye Hutchinson and husband, Frank, Linda Brown, Katherine Carrier and husband, Ted. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanwood and Evangeline, “Cindy”, brother, James, sisters, Helen and Marilyn, brothers-in-law, Herchiel Noyes, John Snell, William Doucette and Elwin Brown, and his grandson, Christopher Jasud, and daughter-in-law, Irene Virgin. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Ian, Darlene, Derek, Patrick, Melissa, Robin, Ryan, Mya, Kya, Sarah, James, Jeremy, Eric, Kelcie, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Brittany, Matthew, Cory, Sierra, Barbara, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.