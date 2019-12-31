AUBURN – Gary Robert Bricker passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 73, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Bangor on Oct. 26 1946, the son of Herschel Bricker and Cecelia (Kohl) Bricker. Gary grew up in Orono and attended the University of Maine.

Being a kid at heart, he enjoyed his life’s work as a sales manager for many toy stores including Kaybee Toys. Gary had a love for model trains, enjoyed camping and hiking, and was an avid reader. He enjoyed cooking and baking, teaching all of his culinary knowledge to his grandchildren Michael and Emma. Gary loved all animals but had a soft spot for cats, including his own, Oreo and Angie.

Family was always important to Gary; he found a second family with his daughter, Betsy at her Life Center program. He had an enormous heart and loved to cheer on all the athletes in Special Olympic events. One of his favorite times of the year was to attend the Summer Games in Orono. Gary was the perpetual jokester, always quick with a one-liner or dirty joke. He enjoyed making people laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife, Holly, of 46 years; his daughters, Jennifer Bricker of Glenburn and Betsy Bricker of Auburn; his beloved grandchildren, Michael and Emma Gallant of Glenburn; and extended family, Ann Bittner of Gorham and Matt Bittner and Julia Nichols of Yarmouth. He will be sadly missed by many, including his family friends, Brian and Cat Sass, Beverly Robichaud, Sue Breau and Paul Beaulieu, The Hallowell Family, Laurier and Patricia Pelletier, The Merrill Family, The Kelsea Family, and The Dunham Family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday Jan. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn. Service and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gary’s name to

Forgotten Felines of Maine

499 Broadway #151

Bangor, Maine

