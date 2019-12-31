MECHANIC FALLS – Jenifer Tilton Beevers “Jeni”, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2019. Jeni had a wit and a sense of humor that could light up a room. She was very caring and compassionate, if it was in her power, she would do anything for anyone. Jeni loved to cook and try new recipes and is one of the New England Patriot’s biggest fan.

Jeni went to elementary school K-9 at Elm Street school in Mechanic Falls, then continued high school at Edward Little in Auburn. Jeni enjoyed her camp job at Kokatosi in Raymond, where she would make food in the snack shack and became very close to the owners and campers there, she thought of them as her camp family.

Jeni is survived by her father, Bruce Tilton of Oxford, stepfather, Jim Henson of Oxford; uncle, Tony and wife Sue Purington of Mechanic Falls; sisters, Heather and husband Brian Cloutier of Naples, Shelly and husband Austin Coltart of Mechanic Falls. Kay Henson of Oxford, her and her husband’s, best friend, Scott Yates of Mechanic Falls, her husband whom she loved dearly, William Beevers of Mechanic Falls; and her four children who she loved with all her heart, Hunter Haley of Lisbon, Madison Haley, Courtney Ames and Isaac Ames of Mechanic Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Jeni was predeceased by her grandparents, Richard and Lillian Purington; mother, Cynthia Henson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Jan. 4 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the American Legion post 150 in Mechanic Falls. In honor of Jenifer and her love for the New England Patriot’s, family will be wearing their Patriot’s gear to the celebration, and everyone is welcome to join.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

« Previous