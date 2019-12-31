TURNER – Lewis J. Crowell, born on Oct. 13, 1964 in Natick Mass., son of Joseph and Jeannie Crowell, passed away Dec. 23, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

He was an expert in drywall and carpentry finish work and loved fishing, hunting and all things outdoors.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 27 years, Robin Levasseur and their children and grandchildren; Kyle and Johanna Levasseur, Bradley and Chelsea Crowell, Carly Crowell and Anthony Jennings, Sean and Colleen Crowell and Nicole Crowell and Zac Szalma; and his mother, Jeannie Crowell; and two sisters, Diana and Phillip Mockler and Terry and Donald Chabot. Lewis will always be loved and missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center 96 Howes Corner Rd. in Turner on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m.

