NORWAY – Marie Edwina Dubay, 94, formerly of Lewiston, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Van Buren on May 4, 1925 to the late Leonard and Mary (Bard) Dubay.

She attended school in Van Buren until the family moved to Lewiston when she was in high school. After moving to Lewiston she began working in the textile mills to help support her family. Ms. Dubay worked for many years in the mills before becoming a live in nanny and engaging in other child care positions. She remained living with her parents and cared for her father in his elder years after her mother passed away. For many years she then lived on her own in Lewiston eventually requiring nursing home assistance.

Edwina treasured her connection with her religion and remained a devout Catholic throughout her life.

She was a communicant of the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul and St. Patrick’s Church where for many years she opened the church and lit candles for the morning Mass. Following her move to the nursing home in Norway, she received weekly prayers and communion by the Eucharistic Minister of St. Catherine’s Church in Norway.

She was an avid and lifelong knitter of afghans, mittens and slippers, of which she donated hundreds to the local Christmas for Kids Program. Edwina was also an avid reader and was known to finish several books each month until the last two weeks of her life.

Edwina enjoyed the annual family rituals of making meat pies and creton. Family gatherings were something she always enjoyed and often brought light and humor to those activities.

She is lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Those living nearest to Edwina and providing ongoing support included Delores and Berwyn Wetter, Ruth Marie Leavitt, Joan Bergeron, Dorothy Dube and Lance and Lisa Leavitt.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by all her siblings; Theresa Leavitt, Edgar Dube, Roy Dube, Margella “Mike” Dube and Romeo Dube.

Funeral services honoring Edwina’s life will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

